Sacramento River Cats to Host San Francisco Giants Alternate Training Site

March 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats will prelude their exciting return to baseball in 2021 by playing host to the San Francisco Giants Alternate Training Site. Fans will be able to attend potential Alternate Site scrimmages and events in accordance with state attendance guidelines.

"We are honored to host this year's Alternate Training Site for the Giants, and thrilled to welcome our fans to watch baseball again inside Sutter Health Park," River Cats general manager Chip Maxson said.

Pending MLB approval, the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants Alternate Site teams plan to scrimmage each other with games taking place at both Sutter Health Park and Banner Island Ballpark in Stockton. Once approved, a full Alternate Site schedule for Sacramento will be released and available at rivercats.com.

"We are excited to attend Alternate Site scrimmages and River Cats games again," season ticket member Kristin Lindgren said. "We have really missed it and are happy the River Cats have found a safe way for fans to enjoy live baseball. We especially appreciate the opportunity to attend scrimmages so we can get to the park even sooner."

The River Cats will then kick off the 2021 season on May 6 with road series in Las Vegas and Oklahoma City before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

State guidelines will restrict capacity and the number of seats available to start the 2021 season and Alternate Site events. Fans may guarantee seats by purchasing a membership plan by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.