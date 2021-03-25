Skeeters Announce Game Times for 2021 Season

March 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release







(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced game times for their full 120-game 2021 schedule, which will be their first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

The Skeeters open the season on the road with a 7:35 p.m. start on Thursday, May 6, against the Albuquerque Isotopes. They will have their home opener at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, at Constellation Field, against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Skeeters have three afternoon home games in 2021, all with 2:05 p.m. starts. They will take place on Monday, May 31 vs. Albuquerque, Monday, Sept. 6, vs. the Las Vegas Aviators and Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. Albuquerque. The majority of Skeeters home games from Monday-Friday will begin at 7:05 p.m., and the majority of Saturday and Sunday games will begin at 6:05 p.m.

The Skeeters, who will be playing in Triple-A West, end their season against Albuquerque at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, at Constellation Field.

Season-ticket deposits for the Skeeters' 2021 season are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/tickets-deposits. Information on individual tickets and other ticket plans will be made available in the near future.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from March 25, 2021

Skeeters Announce Game Times for 2021 Season - Sugar Land Skeeters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.