Faith and Family Night Featuring Concert by Crowder Returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 24

March 25, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY - A postgame concert by Crowder will highlight Faith and Family Night Saturday, July 24 with the Oklahoma City Dodgers, and tickets are available now during the Faith and Family Night Flash Sale that runs until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 29. The flash sale is the best way to purchase tickets for Faith and Family Night, as July and August single-game tickets will not go on sale until later in the spring.

Faith and Family Night, presented by Scott Dawson Evangelistic Association, returns to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2021 after five successful gatherings of faith and fellowship over the last several years, including most recently a concert by Jeremy Camp in 2019.

This summer, American Contemporary Christian artist Crowder will take the stage on the playing field at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 24 after the OKC Dodgers play the Sugar Land Skeeters at 6:05 p.m. Crowder was slated to play at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2020, but was rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets will be limited for 2021 Faith and Family Night due to reduced seating capacity at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark stemming from COVID-19 health and safety protocols. To purchase your tickets for this special night, participate in the Faith and Family Night Flash Sale by visiting okcdodgers.com.

Individual tickets for Faith and Family Night cost $18 and include admission to both the Dodgers baseball game and the postgame concert. Tickets for groups of 10 or more cost $15 apiece and include a limited edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat in addition to admission to both the game and concert. Call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okcdodgers.com for additional information about bringing your group to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

After serving as the lead vocalist in the David Crowder Band, Crowder released his debut solo album in 2014 and has since received two Grammy Award nominations for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album - in 2015 for "American Prodigal" and in 2019 for "I Know A Ghost." He has won multiple Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, including most recently for 2019 Rock/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year "Wildfire."

Multiple GMA Dove Award-winning Christian rapper KJ-52 is scheduled to open the concert. His first full-length album was released in 2000. He and a team of emcees achieved the Guinness World Records mark for Longest Freestyle Rap (team) in January 2014 after their 12-four, two-minute freestyle session in Tampa, Fla.

Season ticket and group packages for the upcoming 2021 OKC Dodgers baseball season are available now and single-game tickets for April and May home games will go on sale April 6. Visit okcdodgers.com or call (405) 218-2182 for more information.

