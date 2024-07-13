Sabrina Ionescu 4th Consecutive Game Scoring 20+ PTS with 28 PT Performance vs. Sky (July 13, 2024)
July 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Sabrina Ionescu scored 20 points or more for the fourth straight game.
Ionescu came just two points shy of a 30-piece, but ultimately had her way against the Sky, scoring 28 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL and only 1 turnover in the 81-67 win.
