Wings Rally But Come up Short against the Sparks, 87-81

July 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings erased an 11-point third-quarter deficit to head into the fourth quarter with the lead but couldn't hang on as they fell to the visiting Los Angeles Sparks, 87-81, Saturday afternoon at a sold-out College Park Center. Odyssey Sims had a team-high 23 points to lead five Wings in double figures.

The Wings (5-19), who have struggled in the third quarter this season, outscored the Sparks (6-17) 19-16 in the frame to lead 63-61 heading into the final 10 minutes. The third started off in favor of LA as they went on a 12-2 run to open the second half and jump ahead 57-46. Dallas closed the period on a 15-2 run of its own to lead 63-61 after three. It marked the sixth time this season the Wings outscored their opponent in the third quarter and first time since July 3 against Phoenix. Sims scored 10 of her 23 points in the third quarter.

The Wings' lead grew to five, 68-63, early in the fourth, before a decisive 17-5 run by the Sparks spanning over four minutes (4:12) of the quarter saw LA take a seven-point lead with just over three minutes to play. A Kalani Brown layup and Arike Ogunbowale free-throws got the Wings within three, 80-77, with 2:28 left, but that is as close as they'd get the rest of the way.

Brown matched her season high with 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a season-best two blocks. Ogunbowale added 12 points a career-high two blocks, while Natasha Howard had 14 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Teaira McCowan rounded out the double-figure scorers with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and six boards. Sim, who eclipsed the 20-point mark for the second time this season, added a game-high five assists and five rebounds. The Wings saw five finish in double figures for the fourth time this season and second time against the Sparks.

Dallas outrebounded its opponent for the 14th time, finishing with a 33-29 margin, while the Wings combined for eight blocks, their most since tallying nine on June 13. The Sparks had the advantage in points in the paint (54-44) and fast break points (15-12), but second-chance points favored the home team (15-2). LA committed 13 turnovers to the Wings' 17 miscues.

The Wings shot .437 from the field, .312 from three and .778 from the free-throw line. The Sparks shot 50-percent from the field, 42.9-percent from deep and 78.6-percent from the charity stripe.

Dearica Hamby had a game-high 27 points to lead LA, while Rickea Jackson added 23. Azura Stevens was a perfect 4-for-4 from three to finish with 16 points.

With attendance at 6,251, the Wings recorded their fifth sellout of the regular season and sixth of 2024, including the preseason game on May 3.

Dallas will play its final game prior to the Olympic break on Wednesday when it hosts the Indiana Fever. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN. The Wings and Fever met in the preseason, with Dallas scoring a 79-76 victory.

