Postgame Notes: Liberty 81, Sky 67

July 13, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







TEAM NOTABLES

On Saturday, the New York Liberty (20-4) took down the Chicago Sky (9-14), 81-67.

At 20-4, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 24 games in franchise history.

The Liberty become the first team to reach 20 wins in 2024 with today's victory. Prior to the 2024 season, 19 of the 26 teams to be the first to reach 20 wins in a season went on to reach the WNBA Finals, and 15 become WNBA Champions that season, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

With just five turnovers, New York tied the team's lowest turnover total of the season.

The Liberty have now committed 10 or fewer turnovers in six consecutive games, tying the longest such streak in WNBA history.

Up Next: The New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 9-2 run from the 6:37 mark of the first to the 3:39 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on a 20-5 run from the 6:47 mark of the second to the 0:06 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on a 9-2 run from the 3:50 mark of the third to the 1:34 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : No significant runs in the fourth quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu, the reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for June, led the Liberty offense with 28 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Ionescu added four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 49, which is the third-longest such streak in WNBA history. With at least 20 points for her fourth consecutive game, Sabrina tied her career high for most 20-point games in a row. Ionescu has also scored at least 10 points in all 24 games so far in 2024, which is the most double-digit scoring games in the WNBA this season.

Jonquel Jones finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks while tying her second-highest assist total in a single game with seven. Jones has recorded multiple assists in 10 consecutive games, which is the longest streak of her career. The 2021 WNBA MVP became the first player in Liberty franchise history to record at least 10 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in a single game. Jonquel also finished with a game-high +25 plus-minus in the win.

One game after her career-high scoring performance on Thursday against the Sky, Leonie Fiebich tied her career high with 13 points on 50% (5-10) shooting from the field and 60% (3-5) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and a block. Fiebich also finished with a plus-minus of +20 for the second consecutive game to become the first rookie since Napheesa Collier to record back-to-back games with a plus-minus of +20 or better.

Ivana Dojkić tied her season high with 12 points to go along with two rebounds and a steal. Dojkić also tied her career high for points in a single half as she scored 11 points in the first half on perfect shooting from the field (4-4) and from beyond the arc (2-2).

In her first start of the season, and the 23rd of her career, Kennedy Burke posted seven points, three rebounds, two assists, and a block, while tying her career high with three steals. Burke tied her season-high for points in a single quarter with five in the first frame. Kennedy has now recorded at least one steal or block in her last 10 games as a starter, which is the longest such streak of her career. She has also recorded multiple stocks (steals + blocks) in 14 of her 23 career starts.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.