Ryne Goralski Named Kenosha Kingfish General Manager

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish have named Ryne Goralski their new General Manager.

Goralski enters his third season as a full-time employee with the Kingfish. He interned for the Club in the inaugural 2014 season. Goralski has served as Corporate Accounts Manager for the past two seasons working with the local business community and managing the operations of Historic Simmons Field. In 2020, Goralski worked closely with Kingfish Field Manager Mike Porcaro to assemble the roster and was instrumental in baseball returning to Kenosha in 2020 during the middle of the COVID 19 pandemic with the "Kenosha Series" featuring the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers.Â

A graduate of The University of Wisconsin Parkside and a current resident of Kenosha, Goralski is engrained in the community that he calls home. During his time at Parkside he earned his degree in Sports Management while also competing on the Cross Country and Track teams. Goralski has also coached basketball for the past four years at St. Joseph Catholic Academy in Kenosha. He will use his knowledge and experience with the Kingfish to help grow the brand in Kenosha and beyond.

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to take this position," Goralski said. "I know what the Kingfish mean to this community, and the success of the organization is something I take pride in every day. I look forward to the opportunity and cannot wait to work with new team President Steve Malliet. I believe in the direction we are headed and look forward to Summer Nights at Simmons Field."

