Kingfish Name Steve Malliet Team President

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish have hired Steve Malliet to lead the day to day operations of the club as team President. Malliet, who has 27 years of minor league baseball leadership experience comes from the Midwest League's Lansing Lugnuts.

"Kenosha deserves a first class affordable family fun experience and I am excited to build on the success of the last seven years," Malliet said. "We plan on bringing a lot of new events, and special promotions to Kenosha this year. I am excited to be a part of the Kenosha community!"

Malliet, originally from Neenah, Wisconsin, brings more than twenty years of professional baseball experience. His background includes stops with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Milwaukee Brewers, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, and most recently as The Vice President of The Lansing Lugnuts. Malliet was the Midwest League Executive of the Year in 1995 as the Wisconsin Timber RattlersÂ went on to win the Bob Freitas Award as the most outstanding Minor League Organization.

Malliet is noted as a new ballpark and organization builder. He has taken four organizations from the ground up and built them into some of the most successful Minor League baseball operations in the country. The Timber Rattlers and Pelicans remain two of the most successful organizations in all of Minor League Baseball. He was instrumental in the start-ups of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, the Joliet Jackhammers, and the Normal CornBelters of the Frontier League. While with the Timber Rattlers, Steve was instrumental in helping them open Fox Cities Stadium in 1995. During his most recent stop with the Lansing Lugnuts Steve helped ink a stadium naming agreement with Jackson National Life Insurance in the face of a pandemic.

Former General Manager Doug Gole recently transitioned to a role with theÂ Johnson Financial Group after two seasons with the Kingfish.

