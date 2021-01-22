2021 Schedule Released

January 22, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Kenosha, Wis. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2021 season. Following an abbreviated 2020 schedule that saw the Kingfish successfully complete 26 home games without a single case of Covid-19 traced back to the facility, the team will return to playing 72 regular season games in 2021.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. Kingfish opponents for 2021 are The Rockford Rivets, Traverse City Pit Spitters, Madison Mallards, Fon Du Lac Dock Spiders, Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers, Kokomo Jackrabbits, and the Green Bay Booyah.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 5th with the second half beginning on July 6th.Â The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 19-21 and will be hosted by the Mankato MoonDogs.

Highlights of the 2021 Kingfish schedule include:

The Kingfish will play host on 5 Mondays, 4 Tuesdays. 5 Wednesdays, 3 Thursdays, 4 Fridays, 7 Saturdays, and 7 Sundays!

Â The final home game of the regular season will be Thursday, August 12th against the Rockford Rivets. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05pm.

The Kingfish will host the Kalamazoo Growlers on Thursday, July 15thÂ for a day-night doubleheader at Simmons Field. Game one of the twin bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:05. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

The Major League Dreams Showcase event, featuring the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League as chosen by a panel of major league scouts will be held on August 3rd at Copeland Park in La Crosse. Proceeds from this marquee event support the NWL Foundation

Kingfish 7 game pack plans, season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now. Dates for memberships and half season packages will be released in December. Please call the Kingfish Front Office at 262-653-0900 or stop by Historic Simmons Field at 7817 Sheridan Road to reserve your tickets.

If you are still looking for a gift for the holidays, make sure to stop into the Team Shop right in the ballpark Or visit Kingfishbaseball.com Ticket packages, merchandise and gift cards are all available.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.