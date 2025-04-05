Sports stats



NLL Rochester Knighthawks

Ryan Smith Hero HL vs. OTT

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video


Ryan Smith claims the top spot of the NLL Leaderboard with 47 goals this season.

It was a 4-goal, 1-assist night for Smit as the Knighthawks take down the Black Bears 12-6

SMITH HIGHLIGHTS

Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from April 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central