Ryan Hawks Honored Again by MiLB

June 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







Everett, WA: For the second time this season Ryan Hawks has been named Northwest League Pitcher of the Week (May 27-June 2), he was previously honored for the week of April 22-28. He pitched 7.0 allowing only two hits against the Spokane Indians on May 30, striking out five while walking none. Overall in nine starts this season, he is 3-2 with a 3.40 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Hawks was the Mariners 8th round selection (247th overall) in the 2023 MLB First-Year Player draft out of the University of Louisville, where he was on the All-ACC Academic Team. He was the 2018 Kentucky Gatorade High School Player of the Year

AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 4 to begin a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Game One is Tuesday at 7:05 PM, and it is Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park Night, so be sure to bring your furry friends out to the game to celebrate!

