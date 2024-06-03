Mariners Announce May Minor League Awards

June 3, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







SEATTLE, WA: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Justin Toole announced today that outfielder Lazaro Montes and infielder Brock Rodden have been named Minor League Co-Player of the Month, right-handed pitcher Logan Evans and left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia Co-Pitcher of the Month, and right-handed pitcher Troy Taylor Reliever of the Month for May.

Montes (LAH-sah-roe MON-tez), 19, batted.369 (38x103) with 21 runs, 6 doubles, 6 home runs, 32 RBI and 17 walks, getting on base at a.447 clip, slugging.602 with a 1.049 OPS and 62 total bases in 26 May games for the Class-A Modesto Nuts. The left-handed hitting outfielder reached base safely in 25 of 26 games during the month of May.

Overall on the season, Montes is batting.330 (63x191) with 39 runs, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 9 home runs, 57 RBI and 33 walks, getting on base at a.429 clip, slugging.534 with a.963 OPS in 48 games for the Nuts. The Top-100 prospect (Baseball America) leads the California League in hits, batting average, home runs, RBI, slugging percentage and total bases, ranking 2nd in runs, 2nd in OPS and 2nd in extra-base hits.

Rodden (ROD-en), 24, hit.375 (39x104) with 21 runs, 8 doubles, 3 triples, 2 home runs, 14 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 16 walks, getting on base at a.468 clip, slugging.567 with a 1.035 OPS in 26 May games for the High-A Everett AquaSox. The switch-hitting infielder led the Northwest League in hits, batting average, OBP, OPS and total bases (59) during the month.

Rodden is batting.310 (61x197) in 49 games this season, leading the Northwest League in batting average. He hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games to end the month, carrying an active 11-game hitting streak into his June 4 game. The Oklahoma native was selected by the Mariners in the 5th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Wichita State University (KS).

Evans, 22, went 4-1 with a 0.63 ERA (2 ER, 28.2 IP) with 4 walks and 33 strikeouts in 5 May starts for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers. Evans limited opponents to a.163 batting average (16x98) during the month, notching at least 6 strikeouts in 4 of his 5 outings.

The right-hander has been one of the most impressive arms in minor league baseball in 2024, going 5-2 with a 1.23 ERA (7 ER, 51.1 IP) with 15 walks and 47 strikeouts across 10 starts. Evans' 1.23 ERA leads all of Double-A and ranks 3rd overall across minor league baseball. In his 10 starts this year, he has posted a 0.955 WHIP and limited opponents to a.188 batting average (34x181).

Evans was selected by the Mariners in the 12th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh, also attending Penn State. In 15 professional starts, he is 6-2 with a 1.09 ERA (8 ER, 66.1 IP) with 17 walks and 62 strikeouts.

Garcia, 24, went 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA (5 ER, 25.0 IP) with 9 walks and 35 strikeouts in 5 starts for High-A Everett during May. The 6-foot-4 left-hander limited opponents to a.202 batting average (18x89) during the month.

Garcia was selected by the Mariners in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Texas A&M University. In 19 career minor league games (8 starts), he is 4-1 with 2 saves and a 2.62 ERA (16 ER, 55.0 IP) with 23 walks and 58 strikeouts.

Taylor, 22, made 10 appearances between High-A Everett (4 G) and Double-A Arkansas (6 G) in May, recording 5 saves and posting a 0.87 ERA (1 ER, 10.1 IP) with 6 walks and 10 strikeouts. Taylor held opponents to a.147 batting average (5x34) with no extra-base hits during the month.

Overall this season, the right-hander has 9 saves and a 0.95 ERA (2 ER, 19.0 IP) with 9 walks and 20 strikeouts across 18 appearances. Taylor was selected by Seattle in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of University of California-Irvine.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home to the friendly confines of Funko Field on June 4 to begin a six-game series against the Vancouver Canadians. Game One is Tuesday at 7:05 PM, and it is Sam's Cats and Dogs Bark at the Park Night, so be sure to bring your furry friends out to the game to celebrate!

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.