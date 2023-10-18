Ryan Fitzgerald: A Story of Community, Legacy, and Outreach

When the Boston Red Sox' Triple-A affiliate packed up and moved from Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Worcester, Massachusetts, the team brought one of the most notable players in Boston's minor league history to the Heart of the Commonwealth-Ryan Fitzgerald, known mononymously in Worcester through his community work and baseball stardom as "Fitzy."

Undrafted out of Creighton University, the Hinsdale, Illinois native found himself in the Red Sox organization when he joined the High-A Greenville Drive in 2018. From there, Fitzy worked his way up through the Single-A Salem Red Sox to the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, and eventually the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in 2021.

By 2022, Fitzy was an everyday player for the WooSox and was beginning to find his footing in the Worcester community. When he was not playing baseball, he was volunteering at various youth clinics, reading to students at Worcester Public Schools, meeting with children at UMass Memorial Medical Center, or supporting local veterans' organizations. Fitzy was the recipient of the WooSox' 2022 "Heart of the Heart" Community Spirit Award, and at the end of the year, he participated in the WooSox Foundation Holiday Caravan along with WooSox hitting coach Rich Gedman, visiting local charities and spreading holiday cheer throughout the city.

Because of his frequent support of the Worcester community, everyone around the Commonwealth started to recognize Fitzy's signature mullet just as well as his infectious compassion. His growing popularity in Central Massachusetts led him to become the first Minor League Baseball player in history to have his own line of merchandise. The WooSox released the "WooSox X RYAN FITZGERALD" collection in August 2022, featuring camouflage WooSox ballcaps and various t-shirts emblazoned with Fitzy's likeness or nickname.

Fitzy's affinity for community involvement stems from his own experiences as a young baseball fan. He said he remembers the feeling of being around professional athletes and the feeling that came along with seeing players in person he admired. Through community engagement, he said he wants to create that feeling for WooSox fans, as well.

During the 2023 season, the utilityman from the Midwest solidified himself as one of Worcester's finest. He led the WooSox in doubles (24) and triples (6) and was fourth in hits (84). Off the diamond, Fitzy gifted one of his bats to a young fan who was swinging in his front yard just because he saw him while driving by, and then invited the fan and his family to a ballgame.

On the last Saturday home game of the season, the first 5,000 fans received a Ryan Fitzgerald bobblehead presented by Agnelli Law. Some fans received their bobblehead from the hands of Fitzy himself.

To recognize his dedication to Worcester, Fitzy even accepted the WooSox' "Heart of the Heart" Community Spirit Award at the end of the year, as well as a Key to the City from Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty.

"Who would think that Worcester would draw the most fans out of Minor League Baseball?" Fitzy said. "It's just a great job that Dr. Charles and Larry Lucchino do to put on the show they put on every time we play there and get the fanbase out."

WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg said Fitzy visited him in his office at Polar Park to say goodbye before leaving for home and then the Dominican Republic to play winter league baseball. Steinberg said he showed Fitzy two of his most cherished baseballs, both signed to him personally by his hero, the late Brooks Robinson, and emphasized the importance of community outreach and each individual fan experience.

"I told [Fitzy] that those baseballs mean so much to me, and yet I was only 10 years old when my baseball hero kindly signed them to me," Steinberg said. "I wanted him to understand that I'm a beneficiary of kindness that he is providing to thousands of thousands of people in Central Massachusetts."

Later that day, the world received word that Brooks Robinson had passed away at 86.

"Even on the very last day of life of 86-year-old Brooks Robinson, his good deed to 10-year-old me endured," Steinberg said. "That's the kind of impact that Fitzy is having on 8-year-olds, and 10-year-olds, and 13-year-olds in Central Massachusetts."

One 13-year-old whose life has been positively impacted by Fitzy is Olivia Perez, a Pepperell native diagnosed with medulloblastoma, the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children, whom Fitzy met during the WooSox Foundation Holiday Caravan in 2022. According to Fitzy, Olivia was "incredible," and her mental toughness was inspiring.

"The cool part of that story was that [Perez] ended up coming through and she's still here," Fitzy said. "It was so cool to hear. I mean, it almost brought me to tears. That definitely is one of the biggest moments I think I've been a part of."

Having played three full seasons in Worcester, Fitzy said Polar Park is one of the best ballparks in the entire minor leagues. He said it is "easy" to play in Worcester with fan support, an "incredible" ballpark, and "top-notch" staff.

"[Polar Park] is second to none in Minor League Baseball for sure," he said. "Even players that play on the other teams, they enjoy coming here more than they like playing at their home stadiums, and I believe it because some of these stadiums we play at are a little wonky."

In a previous interview, Fitzy mentioned how he was looking forward to leaving a legacy once his playing days are over, but he did not mean it in the way people might think.

"A lot of people think of [legacy] as fans knowing who you are, but it's more so legacy with my teammates," he said. "It would be so cool someday for me to meet one of my teammates' kids that they have and have the kid be like, 'Oh, my dad's told me so much about you and all the times that you guys played together.' That would be the coolest thing to me. I just want my teammates to say good things about me when we're done playing and hopefully leave an impact."

With his involvement in the community and his impact on the ballfield, Fitzy's story in Worcester is one of humanity, tenacity, and generosity. According to Steinberg, Ryan Fitzgerald's example as a genuine ballplayer will last in Worcester for generations to come.

