Knights Unveil 24 Fireworks Dates & Home Game Times for Upcoming 2024 SeasonÂ

October 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







Beginning with Opening Knight on Tuesday, April 2 against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles), the Charlotte Knights will light up the Uptown Charlotte skyline on 24 occasions in 2024 -- the most the team has ever had in one season in Truist Field's history. The team will celebrate its 10th baseball season (11th year) at Truist Field in 2024.

FIREWORKS ARE A STAPLE PROMOTION AT TRUIST FIELD

Since opening Truist Field on April 11, 2014, fireworks on Friday nights have become a staple for fans to enjoy in the Uptown Charlotte area. Once again, Truist Field will feature post-game fireworks at all 13 Friday night home games in 2024. Additionally, fireworks will also follow Saturday night games in June, July, August and September. The Knights will also have a special fireworks show on Sunday, September 1 (Labor Day weekend).

A full list of fireworks shows by month can be found below:

April (3)

Tuesday, April 2

Friday, April 5

Friday, April 19

May (3)

Friday, May 3

Friday, May 17

Friday, May 31

June (4)

Friday, June 7

Saturday, June 8

Friday, June 21

Saturday, June 22

July (5)

Thursday, July 4

Friday, July 5

Saturday, July 6

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

August (6)

Friday, August 2

Saturday, August 3

Friday, August 16

Saturday, August 17

Friday, August 30

Saturday, August 31

September (3)

Sunday, September 1

Friday, September 13

Saturday, September 14

FIREWORKS ON THE FOURTH OF JULY

A yearly tradition at Truist Field since opening in 2014, the Knights will once again host a game at Truist Field on the Fourth of July. This year, the Knights will play the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Tuesday, July 4th. Following the game, Truist Field will be the site of the largest fireworks show in the Southeast. More details to be announced at a later date.

7:04 PM GAME TIMES CONTINUE IN THE 704 AREA CODE

The Knights will continue to honor Charlotte's 704 area code with 33 of the team's 75 home dates with a 7:04 p.m. first pitch. Back by popular demand, the Knights will once again play a handful of weekday home games at 6:35 p.m. (five Tuesdays and six Wednesdays). The first 6:35 p.m. game of the season will take place on Wednesday, April 3. The team will also play two 6:05 p.m. games during the week in 2024 (Tuesday, April 16 and Tuesday, April 30).

SATURDAYS IN THE PARK AT 6:05 PM THIS SEASON

This season, the Knights will host 10 of the team's 12 Saturday home games beginning with a 6:05 p.m. start time. On two occasions, the 6:05 p.m. start time will be changed. On Saturday, June 1, the Knights will play a 1:05 p.m. game against the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) and on Saturday, September 14, the Knights will host the Jumbo Shrimp in a 5:35 p.m. game.

DAY BASEBALL RETURNS: TWO WEEKDAY 11:05 AM GAMES, ONE 12:05 PM WEEKDAY GAME & FIVE 1:05 PM SUNDAY GAMES IN 2024

The Knights will host two 11:05 a.m. weekday morning games (Wednesday, April 17 and Wednesday, May 1) and one 12:05 p.m. weekday game on Wednesday, July 10 against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays). Additionally, the first five Sunday home games will be played at 1:05 p.m. in 2024.

FULL SCHEDULE ONLINE & SEASON MEMBERSHIPS ON SALE NOW

A full 2024 schedule with home game times can be found online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Season memberships for the upcoming 2024 season are now available by phone at 704-274-8282 or online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 18, 2023

Knights Unveil 24 Fireworks Dates & Home Game Times for Upcoming 2024 SeasonÂ - Charlotte Knights

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.