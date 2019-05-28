Ryan Dorow Named Carolina League Player of the Week

Kinston, N.C. - Down East third baseman Ryan Dorow has been named the Carolina League Player of the Week, for May 20-26, the League announced today.

It's the first Weekly Honor that Dorow has received in his career, and he becomes the third Wood Duck this season to be recognized, joining Tyler Phillips and Yonny Hernandez.

Dorow opened the week with a career night against Potomac on May 20. He clubbed two three-run home runs in a 14-2 victory over the Nationals, the first multi-homer game of his career. He also drove in a career-high six, and scored three runs in the contest. Dorow followed up the performance by hitting home runs each of the next two night, to give him four homers over a three game span.

The South Haven, Mich. native finished the week going 8-for-25, with four home runs, and 10 runs batted in. He also walked four times and scored six runs for the Wood Ducks, playing in all seven games. Dorow currently ranks among league leaders in a variety of offensive categories, including runs scored (2nd, 34), home runs (T-3rd, 8), RBI (8th, 32), SLG (9th, .446), OPS (9th, .812), and walks (T-9th, 24).

Originally a 30th round selection out of Adrian College, Dorow was named the Texas Rangers 2018 Defender of the Year, committing just nine errors in 418 total chances. He also hit 12 home runs in 122 games for Hickory, in his first full season of pro ball.

