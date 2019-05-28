Lynch Named Carolina League Pitcher of the Week

Wilmington, DE - Daniel Lynch has been named the Carolina League Pitcher of the Week for the period between May 20 and May 27 the league announced on Tuesday. It was the first weekly award captured by a Rock despite the fact that the team has been atop the CL North standings for more than 80 percent of the campaign.

One of four first-round picks by Kansas City in the 2018 Draft, Lynch went 2-0 during the week and did not allow a single score. He won for the first time in three tries against Salem by holding the Red Sox to just three hits in six scoreless frames on May 20. Lynch pitched to contact, fanning only two while throwing 57 of his 93 pitches for strikes.

He was just as good on Saturday against Myrtle Beach, yielding just five hits while fanning seven and walking only one as he posted seven goose eggs on the scoreboard. The UVA product allowed just two runners to reach scoring position all night.

Lynch has not surrendered a run in three consecutive starts and 22 straight innings dating back to May 8. The fourth-ranked prospect in the Kansas City system, according to MLB.com, was the Blue Crew's Opening Night starter and has pitched like it all season. On the year he is 4-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 10 starts with 51 strikeouts and 14 walks.

The Blue Crew get a scheduled night off on Tuesday before opening a seven-game road trip at Fayetteville on Wednesday. Jackson Kowar takes the mound for Wilmington as first pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. Fans can catch all the action with the Voice of the Blue Rocks, Cory Nidoh on 89.7 WGLS-FM.

