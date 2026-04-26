Ryan Barnable Turned on the Afterburners!
Published on April 25, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 25, 2026
- Mammoth Drop 13-12 Overtime Decision to Seals - Colorado Mammoth
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to Toronto Rock, 16-13, in the NLL Quarterfinals - Saskatchewan Rush
- Tre Leclaire's Game-Winning Goal 59 Seconds into Overtime Sends the Seals into the National Lacrosse League Semifinals - San Diego Seals
- Bandits' Season Ends with 1st-Round Loss to Georgia - Buffalo Bandits
- Warriors End Historic Season with Quarterfinal Loss to Halifax Thunderbirds - Vancouver Warriors
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Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to Toronto Rock, 16-13, in the NLL Quarterfinals
- Saskatchewan Rush Beat the Toronto Rock, 10-9, in Overtime
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall to the Colorado Mammoth, 13-11, at Home
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall, 7-8, to the Buffalo Bandits
- Saskatchewan Rush Fall Short on the Road in Toronto 13-9