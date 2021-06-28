Rumble Ponies Win MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to announce that IF Mark Vientos and LHP Josh Walker have won the MiLB Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards for the week of June 21-27 for the Northeast League.

Vientos had a torrid stretch over the Ponies six-game series in Reading, hitting .400 with five home runs and 10 RBI in five games. Vientos now has a team-leading 11 HR and has homered in five of his last six games. On June 24, Vientos hit two home runs accounting for four RBI, the second Rumble Ponies player to have a multi-homer game this season. Vientos is the 8th ranked prospect in the Mets organization according to mlb.com.

Walker threw six no-hit innings on Tuesday night as part of a combined no-hitter with Andrew Mitchell in the Rumble Ponies 2-0 win over the Fightin Phils. It was the seventh no-hitter in franchise history. Walker is now 6-1 with a 3.02 ERA between Brooklyn and Binghamton this year. Since being called up to Double-A on May 24, he is 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA in five starts. Walker also has the longest start this year for Binghamton, allowing just three hits and one run over seven innings with one walk and nine strikeouts in a 9-1 win over Bowie on June 9th.

