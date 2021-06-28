Cleveland Indians Assign Zach Plesac, Roberto Perez, and Franmil Reyes to Double-A Akron for Rehab Appearances

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Cleveland Indians officially confirmed Monday that three big leaguers- Zach Plesac, Roberto Perez, and Franmil Reyes- will be headed to Akron to begin their rehab appearances on Tuesday, June 29.

Former 2019 Akron RubberDuck Zach Plesac is slated to be the starting pitcher for Tuesday's 6:35 p.m. contest with a familiar face behind the plate in Roberto Perez and Franmil Reyes in the lineup for the RubberDucks. Plesac makes his first return to Akron since starting the season with the club in 2019 while posting a 1-1 record with a stellar 0.96 ERA over 37.1 innings in his six starts for Manager Rouglas Odor. Roberto Perez returns to Akron for the first time since he was the everyday catcher in 2012 and parts of 2013. Perez caught 95 games in 2012 posting a .212/.336/.293 slash line before improving his marks over 32 games in the 2013 season to a .247/.453/.376. Franmil Reyes will make his first appearance in Akron after being acquired by Cleveland at the trade deadline in 2019.

The RubberDucks continue their 13-game homestand against the highly-touted Bowie Baysox June 29-July 4, features multiple promotional nights including a T-Shirt Tuesday giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on June 29, a celebrity appearance from Cobra Kai's Gianni Decenzo on July 2, and three straight nights of fireworks. Sunday's 6:05 p.m. game will be the only fireworks show in the Downtown Akron area and will be a sight that you don't want to miss!

"We are thrilled to welcome back Zach Plesac and Roberto Perez and look forward to seeing the Fran-imal in person as Franmil Reyes makes his first appearance in Akron this week," said Akron RubberDucks General Manager, Jim Pfander. "We are thrilled to know the Indians organization trust us to provide a big-league environment at Canal Park for their current and future big leaguers, and we know our fans can't wait to see these stars in a Ducks uniform before they return to the lineup in Cleveland!"

