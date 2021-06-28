Morandini Appearance & Bobble to Support Darren Daulton Foundation

(READING) - The Reading Fightin Phils are proud to stand up to fight cancer and support the Darren Daulton Foundation. Our annual Fightin Cancer night will be on Tuesday, July 27th. Former Philadelphia Phillie Mickey Morandini will meet fans and sign autographs, and there will be an exclusive bobblehead giveaway from his playing time here in Reading on behalf of the Darren Daulton Foundation.

The first 2,000 adults to enter FirstEnergy Stadium will receive the bobble thanks to Rick Stock Attorneys at Law. The R-Phils host the Somerset Patriots (Yankees) with the first pitch at 7:05 pm, gates open at 5:00pm.

Morandini will be in attendance in support of the Darren Daulton Foundation, whose mission is to provide financial support to families that are experiencing financial challenges due to treatment of a malignant primary brain tumor diagnosis.

Darren "Dutch" Daulton put up a strong fight against cancer and created this group to help others afflicted by the same disease. He was always known as a giving and loving family member, friend, and teammate. His memory lives on this way. Dutch and Mickey Mo were good friends and every year Morandini contributes to the foundation in his honor.

Mickey Morandini was drafted in the 5th round by Philadelphia back in 1988. Born and raised a Pennsylvanian, he played in 48 games in Reading the following year amassing 66 hits for a .351 batting average. Because of that summer, Mickey Mo was inducted into the Reading Baseball Hall of Fame in Baseballtown,He debuted in Philly during the end of the 1990 season and played in the big leagues for 10 years, where he was a member of the 1993 National League champion Phillies and 1995 All-Star team. Morandini spent part of 2015 as a coach in Reading before being called upon to be the first base coach out in Philadelphia.

Tickets for the Fightin Cancer Night are on sale now at: rphils.com/tickets, visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, or call 610-370-BALL.

