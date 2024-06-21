Ruccia Excited to Build on Career Year with Islanders

June 21, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Islanders General Manager Jim Hulton announced Wednesday afternoon that the team has acquired 20-year-old goaltender Nicolas Ruccia from the Cape Breton Eagles.

In exchange, the Islanders will send a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Cape Breton.

This deal seemingly solidifies the Islanders crease for the 2024-25 season; fans will likely see a Donald Hickey and Ruccia tandem between the pipes.

"We viewed this deal as an incredible opportunity to add one of the league's top goalies to our team. Quite simply, it was too good to pass up. We look forward to Nic filling an important leadership role both on and off the ice," said Hulton.

Originally selected 17th overall in the first round of the 2020 QMJHL Entry Draft, the Laval, Quebec native has spent the entirety of his four-year career with the Eagles.

Appearing in 136 games for the Eagles, Ruccia carries a career .883 SV%, however, he just experienced his best season yet posting a .910 SV% to go along with a 21-15-0 record. He continued his tremendous play into the post-season leading the Eagles to the Eastern Conference Finals. In 14 playoff games, Ruccia went 9-4-1 with two shutouts and a .911 SV%.

"I'm looking forward to being able to come in and use my experience in the league to help out the team in any way I can. I've grown and gotten better every season throughout my junior career, and coming off my best year, my goal is to keep getting better," said Ruccia.

After finishing this year on a team pushing for the QMJHL's title, Ruccia noted it's exciting to come to a team on the rise with a roster looking to prove themselves.

"I'm excited and honoured to be able to play in the league as a 20-year-old, especially with an organization like the Charlottetown Islanders. I'm excited to join the team, they're a young group who are looking to make some strides this coming year."

Joining a new franchise can be a fresh start for some players. For Ruccia, it's the contrary, he's coming in looking to build on a career year and trusts in his skills and personality to settle into a leadership role.

"I don't think there's really much pressure to come in and change anything. My goal is to just be myself and use my experience however I can to help the team. I pride myself on holding myself to high standards and helping my teammates out as best I can," said Ruccia.

Ruccia leaves Cape Breton as one of the most influential goaltenders to ever suit up for the organization. He holds multiple franchise records, is tied for multiple, and, after going 172:05 minutes at home without allowing a goal, he holds the third-longest record in the league, just behind Zachary Fucale and Franky Lapenna.

