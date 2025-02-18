RubberDucks to Host Job Fairs and Non-Profit Information Sessions

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host job fairs and non-profit information sessions to find the best of the best to help provide affordable family fun during the 2025 season.

The job fairs will be held on Thursday, March 6 and Tuesday, March 11. Both events will take place in the Akron RubberDucks Suite level at Canal Park and will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's event will be for non-concessions positions while Tuesday's event will be for RubberDucks concession positions.

Applying for any gameday staff positions is easy! Interested candidates only need to bring a resume and may complete an application before or at the job fair. Candidates do not need to pre-register for an interview. They may come to either event and enter the RubberDucks' administrative office doors facing Main Street.

"We are looking for the best of the best to provide outstanding customer service here at Canal Park for all of our home games this season," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Our gameday staff and non-profit groups are crucial to making gamedays at Canal Park great. The RubberDucks offer a great work environment for those looking to raise money for their non-profit groups to students who are home from college to those looking to earn some extra cash during the 2025 season."

The two Non-Profit Organization Fundraising informational sessions for non-profit groups looking to help work in concessions stands on gamedays. The Non-Profit Organization Fundraising informational sessions will take place on Wednesday, March 5 and Saturday, March 8 in the Akron RubberDucks Suite level at Canal Park.

Wednesday's event will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. while Saturday's event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Non-Profit Organization Fundraising informational sessions are a chance for non-profit groups to come learn about concessions non-profit program opportunities. Please click the link here to RSVP!

Gameday staff positions available are:

Ushers

Ticket takers

Fun Zone attendants

Box Office attendants

Clean Team members

Daytime suite cleaners

Gate Security

Grounds Crew

RubberDucks concession positions available are:

Concession stand managers

Concession stand attendants

Servers

Bartenders

Cashiers

Food and beer vendors

Picnic attendants

Warehouse attendants

If interested in a gameday staff position, please send your resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 against the Altoona Curve at 6:35 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

