Curve Accepting Nominations for 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year to be Honored on Teacher Appreciation Night
February 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the opening of the 2025 1st Summit Bank Teachers of the Year Competition. Three nominated teachers will be named Teachers of the Year with a special on-field ceremony on Teacher Appreciation Night, presented by 1st Summit Bank, on Saturday, May 3 at Peoples Natural Gas Field when the Curve host the Akron RubberDucks at 4:00 p.m.
"We are excited to partner with 1st Summit bank to honor local teachers across Central Pennsylvania!" said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "There are so many great educators in our community and we feel it is very important to honor them and their contributions to the development of the next generation."
Teacher Appreciation Night will honor individuals who exude enthusiastic passion and creative skills to educate our next generation. The three winners of Teacher of the Year will receive a $100 cash prize as well as special gifts from the Curve and 1st Summit Bank. All nominated teachers will be invited to take part in a pregame on-field ceremony.
Nominations for Teacher of the Year will be accepted through April 13.
Any kindergarten through 12th grade teacher is eligible to be nominated by a student. Students under age 13 are encouraged to use their parent/guardian to complete the nomination form. Every nominated teacher will receive two (2) complimentary Grandstand tickets to Teacher Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 3 and will be contacted by a Curve Ticket Representative after their nomination has been received.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is online 24/7/365.
