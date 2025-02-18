Baysox Free Family Fun Fest Returns to Prince George's Stadium Saturday, March 22

February 18, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are happy to announce that their annual FREE Family Fun Fest, in conjunction with Macaroni KID Bowie-Crofton-Odenton, will take place on Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium, with National Anthem Performance Auditions to take place after the event's conclusion for all those interested.

There will multiple activities and for attendees to enjoy including:

Facepainting FREE kids' attractions and inflatables FREE stadium tours Chesapeake Baysox merchandise for sale at the Baysox team store, The Tackle Box GAME-WORN merchandise sale on the concourse! Sponsor tables with interactive activities Ticket and bobblehead pickup for ticket holders Concessions available for purchase

"We are excited to open up this new era of Chesapeake Baysox baseball with our annual Fun Fest," Baysox Director of Marketing Adam Pohl said. "It's going to be a great day of free family fun and a great opportunity for our fans to audition to perform the national anthem."

Those interested in attending can get your free tickets!

National Anthem Auditions will begin after the Family Fun Fest wraps up at 1 p.m. Walk-up registration will begin at 1:30 p.m. for those interested and auditions will start at 2 p.m. It is free to audition. The Baysox ask that auditions be kept under 90 seconds.

Macaroni KID returns as the official sponsor of the Baysox Family Fun Fest. Macaroni KID is your local online source to find family fun events, engaging activity ideas, resource guides, and to connect with locally owned family-friendly businesses throughout the region.

The Baysox open the 2025 season on Friday, April 4 on the road against the Altoona Curve. Chesapeake's home opener at Prince George's Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8 against the Erie SeaWolves, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on our schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call us at (301)805-6000, visit us online at Baysox.com, or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

The Chesapeake Baysox are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles and play in the Double-A Eastern League. The team plays their home games at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland. For more information, please call (301)805-6000 or visit us online at Baysox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from February 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.