RubberDucks Announce 2020 Home Schedule

August 5, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, announced its 2020 home schedule today, which features 70 dates at Canal Park, starting with the home opener on Friday, April 17 vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 p.m. The franchise's 24th season in Canal Park kicks off with a six-game homestand from April 17-22 against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Altoona Curve.

The 70-game home schedule features 25 fireworks nights, including, for the first time, all 11 Friday and 11 Saturday games. Additionally, special fireworks shows are scheduled for the Sunday night games of Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day weekend-May 24 (6:35 p.m. vs. Richmond) and Sept. 6 (6:05 p.m. vs. Erie), respectively. There will be one Thursday fireworks show on July 9 (7:05 p.m. vs. Altoona). New in 2020, weeknight games without fireworks will be scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with all fireworks games scheduled for 7:05 p.m., other than the two holiday-weekend Sunday night shows.

There will be three "Education Day" 10:35 a.m. games in May-May 6 vs. Trenton and May 27-28 vs. Erie. The other weekday day non-holiday games are 12:05 p.m. starts on June 17 vs. New Hampshire, July 29 vs. Richmond, and August 26 vs. Erie. The Memorial Day game (May 25 vs. Richmond) and Labor Day game (Sept. 7 vs. Erie) are both scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

"It's been another memorable season at Canal Park and our fan support continues to be incredible, and next year's schedule might be even better," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "The schedule is loaded with big weekend matchups, day games, and holiday dates, along with Canal Park's always-fun atmosphere, wacky promotions, and tons of fireworks-our fans are sure to love it!" said Pfander.

Canal Park will host appearances by all 11 Eastern League opponents, including four series against Western Division rivals the Erie SeaWolves (Detroit Tigers), three series against Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates), and two series each against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (San Francisco Giants), and one visit for the Harrisburg Senators (Washington Nationals). Eastern Division opponents the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (New York Mets) will visit for three series, the Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) travel to Akron twice, and the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies), New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays), Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox), and Reading Fightin' Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) each come to Canal Park once in 2020.

The 2020 home schedule will once again have several family-friendly promotions, including post-game fireworks every Friday and Saturday home game. All 11 Sunday home games will feature the popular Family FUNday activities, which includes a pre-game catch on the field and kids running the bases after the game.

For season tickets, the RubberDucks are currently taking non-refundable deposits at $125 per ticket for renewals and new seats. Deposits can be accepted via phone and box office, which is open Monday through Friday, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or during the remaining 2019 regular season. Online deposits will be accepted after the 2019 season concludes.

A complete 2020 promotional schedule will be released, and individual tickets will go on sale in the spring of 2020.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2019 season, powered by FirstEnergy, is the franchise's 23rd since moving to Akron's Canal Park. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at www.akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page www.facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 5, 2019

RubberDucks Announce 2020 Home Schedule - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.