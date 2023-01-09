RS3 Strategic Hospitality to Become Official Hospitality Provider for Choctaw Stadium

ARLINGTON, Texas - RS3 Strategic Hospitality, a division of Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment, and REV Entertainment are thrilled to announce a new partnership that will bring the Round Rock-based food and beverage provider on board as the official hospitality provider for Choctaw Stadium.

"We are looking forward to partnering with RS3 Strategic Hospitality to serve as the official hospitality partner for Choctaw Stadium," said Sean Decker, President of REV Entertainment. "The Ryan Sanders team has been tremendous to work with, and we are excited for them to bring their expertise to Choctaw Stadium as the facility prepares for an exciting start to the new year."

Since its opening in 1994, Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park in Arlington) has been the site of numerous major sports and entertainment events, including the 2010 and 2011 World Series, the 1995 MLB All-Star Game, and live concerts featuring Billy Joel and Paul McCartney. Home to the Texas Rangers for 26 seasons (1994-2019), Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured to a multi-purpose venue in the fall of 2019. Since that time, it has been the site of XFL pro football, USL League One pro soccer, Dallas Jackals Major League Rugby, more than 75 college and Texas UIL high school football games, and numerous other entertainment events.

"With its spectacular venues and sweeping vistas, Choctaw Stadium is an anchor for exciting events and memorable experiences making this a natural partnership for the RS3 family," said Jay Kudla, President of RS3 Strategic Hospitality. "We are thrilled to join forces with a content powerhouse like REV Entertainment and live for these kinds of opportunities to showcase our vibrant and popular +1 guest experience. Our mission is simple: elevate the public's culinary experience inside and outside the state-of-the-art facilities around the property. We look forward to exceeding the high-bar vision we have and share with REV for guests at Choctaw for years to come."

No stranger to the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, RS3 Strategic Hospitality has provided the food and beverage operations at the Dallas Stars' 6,000-seat Comerica Center since 2019 and added Riders Field, home of the Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers), to their portfolio in 2021. The unparalleled success of RS3 Strategic Hospitality in sports and entertainment begins at the top with Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan, former Houston Astros minority owner Don Sanders and Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reid Ryan at the helm.

By combining world-famous Texas hospitality with the legendary Ryan Sanders brand of excellence, RS3 Strategic Hospitality will take the fan experience at Choctaw Stadium to new heights. Prior to the start of the 2023 XFL football season, RS3 Strategic Hospitality renovations to Choctaw Stadium will include the installation of state-of-the-art strategic hospitality services aimed at improving the fan experience. This will include new signature brands, with each menu thoughtfully crafted to provide a new degree of value, variety and cuisine at the stadium.

RS3 Strategic Hospitality has vast experience providing its signature "+1" hospitality services at a variety of venues, including amphitheaters, golf courses, racetracks, exhibit halls, restaurants, pubs, stadiums and arenas.

For more information about the Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment family of companies, visit RS3Sports.com.

