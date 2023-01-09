Constellation Field to Host Set of Spring College Baseball Games

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Constellation Field is set to host a series of college baseball games from February through April, including a series featuring Purdue and the Sugar Land Classic, hosted by Houston Christian University.

Purdue is set to take on Holy Cross for a four-game series from Feb. 17-19, marking the second straight year the Boilermakers open their season at the home of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The series will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 17, continue with a doubleheader on Feb. 18, with games at 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and will close out at 1 p.m. on Feb. 19. Tickets for each game are $12, with a weekend pass available for $28 as well.

Purdue, which competes in the Big Ten Conference, set a program record last season by starting out the season 15-0 and finished the season 29-21, qualifying for the Big Ten Baseball Tournament. Holy Cross is scheduled to make its first ever appearance at Constellation Field after finishing the 2022 season with a 17-37 record while competing in the Patriot League.

The first-ever Sugar Land Classic will run from Feb. 24-26 and features Lamar, New Mexico State, Northwestern State, Seton Hall and Stephen F. Austin, along with Houston Christian. Day passes are available for $15, with a weekend pass also available for $40.

Houston Astros Hall-of-Famer Lance Berkman returns for his second season as head coach for Houston Christian.

Constellation Field is also set to host five University of St. Thomas games, with games being played on at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 (vs. UT-Dallas), March 14 (vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor) and April 15 (vs. University of Dallas), and a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on April 16 (vs. University of Dallas).

