Reno Aces Name Chris Phillips as Newest General Manager

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces and SK Baseball have named Chris Phillips the franchise's newest General Manager and Chief Operating Officer. He will be the third person to hold the General Manager title since the team's inception in 2009.

Phillips, 44, is set to begin his second season with the Aces. Under his new position, he will oversee all aspects of the club, including stadium and team operations, corporate sponsorship, ticket sales, marketing, merchandising, and special events.

"We couldn't be more excited with Chris taking over and leading this next chapter in Reno Aces history," said Reno Aces owner Herb Simon. "He is highly regarded among his peers around professional baseball and is already becoming a fixture in the community. Both are necessary as we look forward to continuing to provide the people of Northern Nevada and the Reno Aces fans an incredible experience at Greater Nevada Field."

Before his time with the Aces, Phillips has over 20 years of experience in Minor League baseball with various teams and departments throughout the country. In his decade in Colorado Springs, he ascended from corporate sales director to assistant general manager before leading the organization. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of the Pacific Coast League's Colorado Springs Sky Sox and President and General Manager of the award-winning, re-branded Rocky Mountain Vibes.

He will replace outgoing President Eric Edelstein, who will leave the Aces to become the City of Reno's newest Assistant Manager, beginning on January 13th.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

