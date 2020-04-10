#RoyalsRewind Returns Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Reading, PA - The Royals will host another #RoyalsRewind Friday at 7:00 p.m., reliving the team's contest at Adirondack Feb. 29, 2019 that aired on BCTV. Watch the BCTV broadcast on Facebook Premiere and YouTube Premiere (links below).

Tune in on Facebook at 7:00 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159624939178642/

Tune in on YouTube at 7:00 p.m.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo

