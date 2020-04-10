#RoyalsRewind Returns Friday at 7:00 p.m.
April 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Royals will host another #RoyalsRewind Friday at 7:00 p.m., reliving the team's contest at Adirondack Feb. 29, 2019 that aired on BCTV. Watch the BCTV broadcast on Facebook Premiere and YouTube Premiere (links below).
Tune in on Facebook at 7:00 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/30155258641/posts/10159624939178642/
Tune in on YouTube at 7:00 p.m.: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PqXS4fxSAo
Check out the Reading Royals Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 10, 2020
- #RoyalsRewind Returns Friday at 7:00 p.m. - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.