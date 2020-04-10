Toledo's Kestner Is 2019-20 Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2019-20.
The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Tyler Sheehy of Allen finished second, followed by Idaho's Tomas Sholl, David Vallorani of Brampton and Allen's Alex Breton.
Kestner, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league in scoring with 73 points and had a league-high 33 goals, while he was tied for seventh with 40 assists and ranked second with 212 shots on goal. His eight power-play goals were tied for seventh in the league. Kestner had at least one point in 46 of his 58 games this season, and finished the season with 20 points (11g-9a) over his final 10 games.
Kestner has posted 122 points (55g-67a) in 119 career regular-season ECHL games with Toledo and Newfoundland. He added 16 points (9g-7a) in 21 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, helping lead the Growlers to the Kelly Cup title.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye
