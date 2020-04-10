Toledo's Kestner Is 2019-20 Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player

April 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye

(Toledo Walleye) Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye(Toledo Walleye)

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Josh Kestner of the Toledo Walleye has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2019-20.

The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Tyler Sheehy of Allen finished second, followed by Idaho's Tomas Sholl, David Vallorani of Brampton and Allen's Alex Breton.

Kestner, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the league in scoring with 73 points and had a league-high 33 goals, while he was tied for seventh with 40 assists and ranked second with 212 shots on goal. His eight power-play goals were tied for seventh in the league. Kestner had at least one point in 46 of his 58 games this season, and finished the season with 20 points (11g-9a) over his final 10 games.

Kestner has posted 122 points (55g-67a) in 119 career regular-season ECHL games with Toledo and Newfoundland. He added 16 points (9g-7a) in 21 games during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, helping lead the Growlers to the Kelly Cup title.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.