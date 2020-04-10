Walleye's Kestner Named ECHL MVP

Toledo, OH - Forward Josh Kestner has been named today as the ECHL League MVP for the 2019-2020 season. He is the first Walleye player to ever win this award.

The native of Huntsville, Alabama is the first player in Toledo ECHL history to lead the league in scoring for a season with 73 points (33G, 40A) over 58 games played. Kestner finished the year as the league leader in goals with 33 and he finished second among all players in shots on goal with 212. It was announced last week that Kestner was on the ECHL First Team. The only other player in Toledo ECHL history to be league MVP was Andrew Williamson for the Toledo Storm in the 1999-2000 season.

Kestner took home ECHL Player of the Week honors for the first week of January and the last week of February during the season. The 26-year-old was remarkably consistent during the campaign finishing with at least one point in 46 of his 58 games played. Kestner had the two longest Walleye point streaks of this season, an 11 game run from October 19 at Fort Wayne through November 16 at Newfoundland and a nine game streak from December 21 at Indy through January 12 vs. Wheeling. Twice he reached 16 points in a month with six goals and 10 assists in November and seven goals plus nine assists in January.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

