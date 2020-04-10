Walleye's Kestner Named ECHL MVP
April 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release
Toledo, OH - Forward Josh Kestner has been named today as the ECHL League MVP for the 2019-2020 season. He is the first Walleye player to ever win this award.
The native of Huntsville, Alabama is the first player in Toledo ECHL history to lead the league in scoring for a season with 73 points (33G, 40A) over 58 games played. Kestner finished the year as the league leader in goals with 33 and he finished second among all players in shots on goal with 212. It was announced last week that Kestner was on the ECHL First Team. The only other player in Toledo ECHL history to be league MVP was Andrew Williamson for the Toledo Storm in the 1999-2000 season.
Kestner took home ECHL Player of the Week honors for the first week of January and the last week of February during the season. The 26-year-old was remarkably consistent during the campaign finishing with at least one point in 46 of his 58 games played. Kestner had the two longest Walleye point streaks of this season, an 11 game run from October 19 at Fort Wayne through November 16 at Newfoundland and a nine game streak from December 21 at Indy through January 12 vs. Wheeling. Twice he reached 16 points in a month with six goals and 10 assists in November and seven goals plus nine assists in January.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
