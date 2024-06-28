Royals Youth Hockey Learn to Play Session #4 Begins July 13
June 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, will hold their LEARN TO PLAY SESSION #4 FOR PLAYERS AND GOALIES at Body Zone (3103 Papermill Road, Wyomissing, PA) starting on Saturday, July 13.
Session #4 includes two time slots for players on the Saturday dates of 7/13/2024 - 7/20/2024 - 7/27/2024 - 8/3/2024 - 8/10/2024 - 8/17/2024:
Beginner / Intermediate level - 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Intermediate / Advanced level - 12:30 - 1:30 PM
Learn the game of hockey, develop your skills and receive a jersey upon registration! Learn to Play sessions include instruction by 3 NCAA athletes and Royals hockey players on mechanics along with lessons to take and work on at home. Beneficial for all positions at all skill levels!
PRICE:
$225.00 (Price includes)
All 6 dates posted above
1 jersey for players to keep
Register
Goalies, please reach out to Coach Joely Griffith (jgriffith@royalshockey.com) before registering.
ECHL Stories from June 28, 2024
