Nearly 400 Representatives Attend ECHL Meetings Presented by FEVO

June 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - A record attendance of nearly 400 attendees from ECHL teams, including several owners, presidents and general managers, as well as representatives from the National Hockey League, American Hockey League, SPHL, United States Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and the Hungarian Ice Hockey Federation, participated in the 2024 ECHL Hockey Summer Meetings presented by FEVO at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from June 25-27.

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin kicked off the event with the annual "State of the ECHL" address and continued with a presentation focused on team building. Keynote speakers were Steve Gutzler, President of Leadership Quest, who spoke on emotional intelligence for team performance and Ryo Zsun, The Culture Maestro at Zappos, who led a session on a culture of service.

A number of breakout sessions were led by other industry professionals including:

David Balog - Vegas Golden Knights

Chandler Blanchard - Henderson Silver Knights

Nathan Burger - Orlando Magic

Chase Eagan - Forward Madison FC

Tyler Edwards and Norman Shea - Orlando Magic

AJ Gioglio - Arizona Diamondbacks

Andrew Kristoff and Staci Remejes - Detroit Red Wings

Paul LaCaruba, Andrew Ference and Kevin Westgarth - National Hockey League

Tom Garavaglia - NHL Street

Alex Lewis - Spire Motorsports

Chip Maxson - Sacramento River Cats

Bob McElligott - Columbus Blue Jackets

Sarah Olszowy and Allie Lochart - Greenleaf Hospitality Group

Neil Tennant - National Hockey League

Toni Will - Kalamazoo Wings

The Meetings also featured ECHL Team attendees serving as moderators for the breakout sessions.

For the 19th year in a row, AMI Graphics, the "Exclusive Signage Company of the ECHL", awarded a complete set of dasher board and under-ice graphics to an attending team, which was won by the Wheeling Nailers for the 2024-25 season.

The ECHL Awards Show, presented by SponsorCX, recognized individual and team achievements from the 2023-24 season:

Most Creative Ticket Package - Toledo Walleye (Walleye Wedding)

Ticket Sales Rookie of the Year - Lindsay Plymale, Cincinnati Cyclones

Broadcaster of the Year - David Fine, Iowa Heartlanders

Joe Babik Award (Media/PR Director of the Year) - Cam McGuire, Idaho Steelheads

Most Creative Revenue Generation - Utah Grizzlies (Grizz Fights Cancer)

Inclusive Spirit Award - Kalamazoo Wings

Theme Night of the Year - Savannah Ghost Pirates (Golden Ghosts)

Ticket Sales Professional of the Year - Casey Christensen, Norfolk Admirals

Corporate Partnership Team of the Year - Fort Wayne Komets

Corporate Partnership Professional of the Year - Mike DiPalma, Idaho Steelheads

Game Operations Team of the Year - Savannah Ghost Pirates

Group Sales Department of the Year - Jacksonville Icemen (Aggregate Season Sales) and Kalamazoo Wings (Year-over-Year Growth)

Community Service Team of the Year - Worcester Railers

Marketing Department of the Year - Orlando Solar Bears

Ticket Sales Department of the Year presented by Prolific 1 - Savannah Ghost Pirates (Aggregate Season Sales) and Adirondack Thunder (Year-over-Year Growth)

Specialty Jersey of the Year - Adirondack Thunder (Country Jerseys)

Rising Star Award - Utah Grizzlies

Overall Team Award of Excellence - Florida Everblades and Savannah Ghost Pirates

The annual Welcome Reception and Vendors' Showcase, presented by Prolific 1, highlighted over 30 companies and provided an opportunity for teams to view products from League vendors and licensees, while Boldyn Networks presented the ECHL's first in-person Women in Sports Networking Event.

