He's Back: Walleye Ink Hawkins for Fourth Straight Season

June 28, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Brandon Hawkins will skate for the Walleye for a fourth consecutive season, agreeing to terms for the 2024-2025 season.

Hawkins, the Macomb, Michigan native, will be embarking on his fourth straight season in a Walleye uniform. Last year, the 30-year-old posted career-bests in goals (40), assists (53), and points (93). His 40 goals and 93 points were both single-season Walleye records. Hawkins put up the first 40-goal season since James Patterson in the 2000-01 season, while his 93 points were the most since the 2000-01 season when Andrew Williamson and Patterson put up 97 and 96 points respectively for the Toledo Storm. Hawkins dealt 53 assists as well, marking the third-highest total in a single-season for a Walleye.

Hawkins' 2023-24 season saw him climb both all-time franchise ranks and all-time Toledo hockey ranks. Hawkins' 114 Walleye goals, 238 points, and 40 power play goals are second-most in franchise history and fifth-most in Toledo hockey history. Hawkins' 124 assists sit him third in franchise history and tenth in Toledo hockey history.

He was named the ECHL MVP for the 2023-24 season, as well as being named to the All-ECHL First Team for 2023-24. Hawkins led the ECHL in goals, (40), points (93), power play points (34), and shots (346) while being tied for the league-lead in power play goals (15). Over his 188 games with the Walleye in three seasons, Hawkins has tallied 114 goals and 124 assists for 238 total points.

In his ECHL career, Hawkins has averaged over a point per game with 310 (153G, 157A) in 272 regular season games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling. Prior to turning professional, he skated with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern. In college, Hawkins had 108 points (46G, 62A) in 141 total contests. That includes 80 games played for the Falcons with 29 goals and 27 assists.

Single-season Walleye records broken in 2023-24:

Goals in a season (40)

Points in a season (93)

Power play goals in a season (15)

Shots in a season (346)

Shots in a playoff game (14)

Shots in a playoff run (107)

Hawkins' franchise standings heading into 2024-25:

2nd-most goals (114)

3rd-most assists (124)

2nd-most points (238)

2nd-most power play goals (40)

Most shots (941)

Most playoff goals (30)

Most playoff shots (265)

T-1st playoff power play goals (8)

