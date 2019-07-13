Royals Lose to Twins 16-6 in Final Game of Road Series

Elizabethton, Tenn. - The Royals couldn't stop an offensive showcase from the Twins in a 16-6 loss on Friday night.

Elizabethton started off the game with 10 unanswered runs in the first three innings. The first nine came on an Albee Weiss three-run homer, a Seth Gray grand slam and a Janigson Villalobos two-run shot. The tenth scored on a Weiss sacrifice fly. Villalobos and Weiss would both go on to add their second home runs later in the game en route to a season-high 16-run outing from the Twins.

The only runs for Burlington came in the fourth and ninth innings. Logan Porter, who was celebrating his 24th birthday, hit a two-run home run to give the Royals their first two runs. The last four all came in the top of the ninth on RBI singles from Jack Gethings, Rafael Romero, Burle Dixon and Michael Massey.

Osiris German earned the win for the Twins with three innings of scoreless relief where he allowed just one hit and struck out six. Royals starter Delvin Capellan took the loss after allowing 10 runs in just two innings on the mound.

Burlington returns home on Saturday to start a four-game series with the Danville Braves. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

