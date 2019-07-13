Baty's Bat, Dominguez's Arm Lifts Mets to Fourth in a Row

Kingsport, TN - The Mets continue to play good baseball as they knocked off the Greeneville Reds 8-4 in the opener of this four-game, split-city series at Hunter Wright Stadium Saturday evening.

The Mets earned the victory in large part thanks to five superb relief innings by Christofer Dominguez.

Dominguez, the Montecristi, Dominican Republic native, pitched his best game of the season, throwing allowing just three hits, one walk, and no runs, while striking out six.

The Mets earned an early three run lead thanks to RBI hits by Kennie Taylor and Gregory Guerrero in the second inning.

The Reds would respond in the third with four runs to take a lead, but Kingsport would tie the game in the bottom of the frame with an RBI-single by Wilfred Astudillo.

Then, with the game deadlocked at four in the seventh, Mets' 2019 First-Round pick Brett Baty launched a two-run homer to left to give Kingsport a 6-4 lead.

The homer was Baty's second in as many games, and third professional homer, all going to the opposite field.

One inning later, Guerrero put the game out of reach with a two-run homer of his own, to cap a 3-4, three-RBI night.

The win pulls Kingsport to within two-games of first place in the Appalachian League West.

The Mets and Reds are back in action tomorrow night at 4:00 PM.

