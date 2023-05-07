Royals Host Growlers for Sunday Showdown, Game Two of North Division Final

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a best-of-seven series against the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Final of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. See times and dates for the second round playoff series below:

GAME 1 - HOME (Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m.) - 3-0 L (NFL 1-0)

GAME 2 - HOME (Sunday, May 7 at 3:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 3 - HOME (Tuesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS

GAME 4 - AWAY (Thursday, May 11 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 5* - AWAY (Saturday, May 13 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 6* - AWAY (Monday, May 15 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

GAME 7* - AWAY (Tuesday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m. EST)

*If necessary

Ticket and concession deals are all apart of the Dollar Savor Sundays. The ticket deal includes $1 kids tickets with the purchase of an adult ticket available at Santander Arena's box office only. $1 popcorn is available at select locations around the concourse.

Royals vs. Growlers Game Two Preview:

The Royals fell to the Newfoundland Growlers, 3-0, on Saturday, May 6 at Santander Arena. The Royals dropped Game One of the best-of-7 North Division Final series and suffered their first shutout loss since Game Four of the North Division Semifinal in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs against the Maine Mariners.

Pat Nagle (25-8-1, 4-1-1) suffered his first regulation loss in the playoffs for Reading with 20 saves on 22 shots faced. Dryden McKay (24-10-1, 5-0) earned his second-straight shutout and third of his professional career for Newfoundland with 30 saves in net. Isaac Johnson led the Growlers with his second multi-point game of the postseason (1g-1a).

2022-23 Royals vs. Growlers Regular Season Recap:

The Royals are 23-18-9 all-time against the Growlers with points earned in six of their last seven meetings of the regular season. The Royals previously swept the Growlers in a two-game home series to conclude each of their respective regular seasons. Prior to the home series, Reading took the opening two games of a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland before falling in overtime in the series finale. The Royals hosted Newfoundland for a two-game series in February and split the series. Reading fell to the Growlers in the finale of a two-game series on Monday, February 20, 4-2, after defeating the Growlers in the series opener on Saturday, February 18, 5-2, for their first win against Newfoundland in the regular season.

The Royals and Growlers opened their regular seasons' against each other in a three-game series in St.John's, Newfoundland. The Growlers took the series opener and finale with regulation wins on Friday, October 21, 4-2, and on Sunday, October 23, 6-2. Reading earned their first point of the season in game two of the series after falling in overtime to the Growlers, 4-3.

Reading (88 pts) became the second team in the Eastern Conference and sixth team in the ECHL to secure a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on March 31. The Growlers (98 pts) became the first Eastern Conference team to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth this season on March 18.

A few Royals held distinguished rankings after the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs:

Player Rankings (Round One of Kelly Cup Playoffs):

Forwards Max Newton and Jacob Gaucher tied for the playoff lead in goals (4) - led all rookies in goals in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs

Gaucher led all rookies in points (8)

Newton tied for fourth among all rookies in points (6) and led all rookies in shots on goal (25)

Forwards Evan Barratt and Jacob Gaucher tied for second in points (8)

Forward Evan Barratt and Captain Garrett McFadden tied for the lead in assists among all skaters (6)

Captain Garrett McFadden and Forward Charlie Gerard tied for fourth among all skaters in points (7)

McFadden tied for first among all defensemen in points (7) and tied for first in assists (6)

Defenseman Tyler Heidt tied for first among defensemen in power play goals (1)

Goalie Pat Nagle tied for first among goalies in wins (4)

-

All games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

