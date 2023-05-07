Growlers Take 2-0 Series Lead in 5-4 OT Win

May 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers took game two of the North Division Final with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Sunday evening at Santander Arena.

Zach Solow was the overtime hero as his powerplay blast 12:25 into overtime gave Newfoundland the 5-4 victory and a 2-0 series lead. Dryden McKay remains unbeaten in the Growlers net during the postseason with a 6-0 record to date.

Game Three and the final road game of the series takes place on Tuesday night at Santander Arena (8:30pm NL time).

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. Solow

2. REA - E. Barratt

3. NFL - M. Kokkonen

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.