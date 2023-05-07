Growlers Take 2-0 Series Lead in 5-4 OT Win
May 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers took game two of the North Division Final with a thrilling 5-4 overtime win over the Reading Royals on Sunday evening at Santander Arena.
Zach Solow was the overtime hero as his powerplay blast 12:25 into overtime gave Newfoundland the 5-4 victory and a 2-0 series lead. Dryden McKay remains unbeaten in the Growlers net during the postseason with a 6-0 record to date.
Game Three and the final road game of the series takes place on Tuesday night at Santander Arena (8:30pm NL time).
Three Stars:
1. NFL - Z. Solow
2. REA - E. Barratt
3. NFL - M. Kokkonen
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from May 7, 2023
- Growlers Take 2-0 Series Lead in 5-4 OT Win - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - May 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Schedule Changes for Mountain Division Finals - Idaho Steelheads
- Royals Host Growlers for Sunday Showdown, Game Two of North Division Final - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.