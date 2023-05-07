ECHL Announces Schedule Changes for Mountain Division Finals
May 7, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The ECHL (@ECHL) has announced today an update to the Mountain Division Finals schedule involving the Idaho Steelheads and Allen Americans.
See below for the most up to date schedule:
Game 2 - at Idaho Wednesday, May 10 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)
Game 3 - at Idaho Friday, May 12 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)
Game 4 - at Idaho Saturday, May 13 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)
Game 5 - at Idaho Sunday, May 14 at 4:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*
Game 6 - at Allen Tuesday, May 16 at 6:05 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*
Game 7 - at Allen Wednesday, May 17 at 6:05 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*
Tickets for the guaranteed Games 2,3,4 are on sale now.
