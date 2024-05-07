Royals Announce Education Day Game for 2024-25 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have announced that schools and students will be welcomed back to experience hockey in an educational setting at the team's fifth annual Education Day Game, on Tuesday, February 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

All K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Reading's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more. Bus parking for schools will be provided free of cost on Penn Street in front of the arena

Tickets for students to the game are $10. Students can also purchase a $15 deal which includes a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda.

Although the Education Day Game is geared towards school groups, Royals365 Season Members and the general public are still welcome and encouraged to attend the day's events. Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend the morning game will be able to exchange their ticket(s) for a future 2024-25 Reading Royals regular season home game.

