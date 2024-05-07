Jacob Ingham Recalled to Ontario Playoff Roster

EL SEGUNDO, Calif - The Ontario Reign, AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, announced today via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Swamp Rabbits net-minder Jacob Ingham has been recalled and added to the Reign's 2024 Calder Cup Playoff Roster.

Currently, Ontario has a 2-0 series lead over the Abbotsford Canucks in their best-of-five Pacific Division Semifinal series of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Ontario advanced to the Division Semifinals after they bested the in-state rival Bakersfield Condors in a two-game sweep during an opening round best-of-three set.

Ingham, who began the year under contract with the Reign, goes back to Ontario for a second time this season, having last been called up to the Reign on December 16th. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder led the ECHL with 11 wins when he last went to Ontario, and returned to the Upstate on February 2nd. With the Reign, Ingham went 3-2-0 in six games, posting a 2.71 GAA and .917 SV%. Overall, he holds a 6-4-2 record with the Reign in a dozen appearances.

A native of Barrie, Ontario, Ingham enjoyed his best season as a professional in Greenville with a 17-10-3-1 record over 34 games, a shutout, 2.57 GAA, and a .916 SV%, in addition to five starts in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Recently completing his third season in the ECHL, Ingham is 30-23-5-2 with four shutouts, a 2.73 GAA, and a .909 SV%, all earned in Greenville. On March 6th, it was announced that he earned the second NHL contract of his career, signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Kings.

Prior to turning pro, Ingham earned 93 wins in 177 OHL games with the Mississauga Steelheads and Kitchener Rangers, earning 2017 OHL First All-Rookie Team recognition, and 2020 OHL Second All-Star Team honors in addition to the Dan Snyder Trophy, awarded to the OHL's Humanitarian of the Year. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#175).

