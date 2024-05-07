ECHL Transactions - May 7
May 7, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 7, 2024:
Florida:
Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Carson Musser, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve
Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve
