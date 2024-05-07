ECHL Transactions - May 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, May 7, 2024:

Florida:

Add Kyle Neuber, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Darcy, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Carson Musser, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Fedorek, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Avery Winslow, D activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

