Royals Announce Education Day Game for 2022-23 Season

May 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals have announced that schools and students will be welcomed back to experience hockey in an educational setting at the team's third annual Education Day Game, when Reading hosts the Worcester Railers on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.

All K-12 schools are invited to spend the morning with Reading's professional hockey team in a field trip atmosphere, where students will enjoy a unique educational experience while witnessing the fast-paced action of live ice hockey. Students will receive hockey-related educational materials that are consistent with STEM standards and cover math, science, geography and more.

Tickets for students to the game are $9. Students can also purchase a $13 deal which includes a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda.

Although the Education Day Game is geared towards school groups, Royals Season Ticket Members and the general public are still welcome and encouraged to attend the day's events. Season Ticket Members who are unable to attend the morning game will be able to exchange their ticket(s) for a future 2022-23 Reading Royals regular season home game.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from May 26, 2022

Royals Announce Education Day Game for 2022-23 Season - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.