ECHL Transactions - May 26
May 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 26, 2022:
Utah:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve
Delete Trent Miner, G recalled by Colorado (NHL)
