ECHL Transactions - May 26

May 26, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, May 26, 2022:

Utah:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G activated from reserve

Delete Trent Miner, G recalled by Colorado (NHL)

