Royal Oak Leprechauns Sponsor Royal Oak St. Patrick's Day Parade - Public Relations Director Mark H. Stowers

Royal Oak, MI - The countdown begins - the Royal Oak Saint Patrick's Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 16 beginning at noon in downtown Royal Oak. Just 30 days away and with the help of presenting sponsor, the Royal Oak Leprechauns summer collegiate baseball team, the parade is back in full force.

Parade Chairman and retired Royal Oak Policeman, Al Carter, has marched in the parade and explained the parade began in 1999 but had to take a hiatus during the pandemic. In his first year as director, Carter and his committee have reached out to the community to not only bring back the parade but bring it back in style.

"I'm a big traditionalist. This is a very old parade as it is a spinoff of the Detroit St. Patrick's Day Parade," Carter said. "It's a big task to run the parade. It's quite amazing and shocking how much goes into a parade."

The sponsorship with the Royal Oak Leprechauns, a member of the 26-team Northwoods League and play at Memorial Park - #TheLuckyCorner at 13 Mile and Coolidge, has helped revitalize the parade.

"They've done a great job at that park and they are a non-profit and do a lot of fundraising as well," he said. "They have really helped us to get our organization going."

Royal Oak Leprechaun General Manage Mark Sackett understands the importance of the parade.

"We felt like this was a natural fit with our organization," Sackett explained. "We are partnering with local businesses and non-profits to promote the parade, St. Patrick's Day and the Royal Oak Leprechauns."

Carter is focusing on building and assembling a team of volunteers to keep the parade on course for years to come.

"I have a lot of connections in Royal Oak and we had to find money to put it on. We have to pay for parking, the Police, the permit, the Department of Public Works setting everything up and it costs $11,000 on paper to make it happen. We started our own committee with zero budget and sponsorships and the Leprechauns came on board first and sponsored us," he said.

"The parade is everything Irish. We start at the Royal Oak Middle School on Washington Avenue and march south down to 7th Street ending at St. Mary's Catholic Church," Carter said. "There will be big floats from the Detroit parade that is held on a different date. There will be bagpipers, you can never have enough, a couple of high school bands. You can decorate a car, a trailer, a golf cart - however you'd like to express your family-friendly Irish spirit in an appropriate theme for yourself or your business. The floats will be judged and prizes given. Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day. We want to share that Irish spirit."

Carter is appreciative of city officials and those who have given to help make the parade a reality.

"We are so thankful for our sponsors - Sullivans Funeral Home, Baker College, Royal Oak Historical Society, Gus's Snug to name a few," he said.

Musician Cullah from Milwaukee will make his way to play some Celtic tunes at 5th Avenue in downtown Royal Oak for the after-party luncheon.

Sponsorships are still available from $25 and up. Check out www.royaloakstpatricksdayparade.org to learn more about how to participate in this year's parade. Or email them at royaloakirishparade@gmail.com.

