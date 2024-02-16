Rockers to Bring in Three Georgia State Panthers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - As the college baseball season begins this weekend, the Rockers have announced three new faces from Georgia State University have signed contracts for the 2024 campaign. Inking contracts are two-way athlete Kameron Douglas, right-hander Tysen Benford, and infielder Taylor Shultz. Last summer, GSU's JoJo Jackson was a key piece of Green Bay's Northwoods League title run, finishing in the top-three on the team in batting average, hits, and RBIs. The incoming trio will aim to build on the foundation of their fellow panther at Capital Credit Union Park this summer.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Georgia State University program and these three guys will all complement our current roster well," said General Manager John Fanta.

Kam Douglas - RHP/DH - Georgia State - 6'4"/205 - SO

Douglas, a native of Woodstock, GA, is entering his second season at Georgia State after a productive freshman year with the Panthers. Douglas was one of the most coveted outfielders in the state of Georgia coming out of Woodstock High School but saw most of his highlights come on the mound in his first campaign with GSU, where he features a mid-90s fastball. He made 12 appearances for the Panthers last year, tossing over 16 innings with a 1.62 ERA. In that span, Douglas only allowed eight hits while striking out nine batters. He also went 2-for-9 in limited plate appearances.

Tysen Benford - RHP - Georgia State - 6'5"/255 - FR

Benford is one of two Rockers newcomers hailing from Acworth, Georgia. An outstanding athlete, Benford led North Paulding High School to the Georgia Class 7A State Finals as a pitcher and corner infielder. Since then, he has shifted his focus to the pitcher's mound, where he looks to work his way into the Panthers mid-week rotation or long relief situation as a true freshman. While he has yet to make a collegiate appearance, GSU Head Coach Brad Stromdahl is high on Benford's athletic potential. "Tysen is a strong and physical young pitcher who moves with force down the mound," Stromdahl said. "He naturally throws a heavy ball with a great deal of movement. He will bring power stuff to the mound on weekends."

Taylor Shultz - 2B - Georgia State - 5'9"/165 - SO

Shultz is the third newcomer from Georgia State and the second out of Acworth, Georgia, joining teammate Tysen Benford. A right-handed hitter from Allatoona High School, he helped the Buccaneers to a runner-up finish in the Georgia Class 6A Championship. Last season as a true freshman at GSU, Shultz hit .219 in 40 plate appearances, with eight strikeouts to six walks and an .828 OPS. Four out of his seven hits were for extra bases, with two of them leaving the yard.

