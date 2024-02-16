Clayton Burke Set to Return to the Mound for 2024

Wausau, WI - Right-handed pitcher and junior from Central Methodist University, Clayton Burke, is slated to stage a comeback with the Woodchucks for the upcoming 2024 season.

RHP - Clayton Burke | 6'0" | R/R | Jr. | Central Methodist University

During the 2023 season, Burke showcased his pitching prowess in three games for the Wausau Woodchucks. Over 5.0 innings, he demonstrated precision on the mound, allowing zero earned runs while striking out two batters, and only allowing 3 hits.

As a returning player, Burke's experience and pitching capabilities are anticipated to be valuable assets to the Woodchucks in the upcoming 2024 season.

The Wausau Woodchucks 2024 season kicks off on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27 at Athletic Park in Wausau. Half and full season tickets, along with ticket packages, group tickets and hospitality areas are on sale now. Single game tickets will go on sale later this spring.

