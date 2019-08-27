Rox Win Sloppy Slugfest

Grand Junction won their third straight on Monday as they defeated Orem 14-11 at UCCU Ballpark in a game that featured 28 hits and nine errors.

Both starters took their lumps in the first inning as the Rockies grabbed an initial 2-0 lead via a wild pitch and a Colin Simpson solo bomb, his fifteenth of the year, but immediately gave it away as RBI knocks from Caleb Scires and Johan Sala tied the game 2-2 in the bottom half.

After Orem took a 4-2 lead in the second with Jose Verrier's two-run blast, Junction exploded for a seven-run fifth that saw the Owlz commit four errors and Julio Carreras whack his seventh triple of the year to score Jack Yalowitz and help make it 11-4 in favor of the visitors.

However, the Owlz stayed right in the game by scoring five in the bottom half against Cayden Hatcher who ended up with the win despite lasting two innings and giving up six hits.

Orem climbed to within one via an RBI single from Brandon White in the seventh but GJ padded their advantage with three runs in the top of the eighth including Bladimir Restituyo's second RBI of the day on a bloop single to center.

Despite allowing one across in the bottom of the ninth, Juan Mejia shut the door with the help of his defense as Ezequiel Tovar robbed Brandon White of a hit with a leaping catch and then doubled-off David Clawson at first to end the game.

With Hatcher taking his third win of the season, Jose Natera took his third loss for the Owlz after allowing six earned over just 1.1 innings.

The Rox will look to take the two-game and the season series tomorrow behind Mike Ruff who will make his eighth start of the year-his second against the Owlz.

