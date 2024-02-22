Rox Sign Four Infielders

February 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox have announced the addition of four infielders for the 2024 season. Tanner Recchio, Jaixen Frost, Will Henson, and Braden Calise will play for the Rox this upcoming season.

Tanner Recchio (University of St. Thomas), a Lakeville native, joins the Rox after spending the 2023 season with the Minnesota Mud Puppies. In 38 games last summer, he hit .275 with 12 RBI and a .422 OBP. Recchio's 32 runs scored and 34 stolen bases both paced the Mud Puppies.

Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) enters his Northwoods League debut season with the Rox. The infielder garnered three first-team all-state selections throughout his high school career in Iowa, breaking Mount Ayr's career batting average record with a .615 mark.

Will Henson (Ohio State University) will also make his NWL debut with the Rox. Henson played 23 summer games with the Anchorage Glacier Pilots of the Alaska League in 2023. A year prior, he belted eight home runs for 35 RBI and a .774 OPS in 48 games with the Prospect League's Normal Corn Belters.

Braden Calise (University of Central Florida) heads into his first NWL season with the Rox as well. A Sunshine State native, Calise spent the previous two summers in the Florida League. In 2022, he hit .360 with 19 RBI, 10 stolen bases, and a .794 OPS, helping the Winter Park Diamond Dawgs to a league championship. Calise started his college career at the University of Louisville. He played his high school baseball at Florida powerhouse John Carroll High School under former Northwoods League coach and player Dave Parra.

The Rox home opener is May 31st at 7:05 PM against the Duluth Huskies. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's. For a complete game schedule and to download the schedule to your phone, visit the schedule page here. Season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans are available. Call 320-240-9798, or visit stcloudrox.com to reserve your seats today.

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.