Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Georgetown Sophomores Travis Ilitch & Andrew Jergins

February 22, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - TheKalamazoo Growlers have announced the signings of Georgetown University sophomore outfielder Travis Ilitch and left-handed pitcher Andrew Jergins. For the third consecutive season, a Hoya will grace the field at Homer Stryker.

Travis Ilitch comes to Kalamazoo after a pair of seasons as an outfielder and pinch runner for the Hoyas. Illitch appeared in 27 as a freshman in 2023. Across 39 plate appearances, Ilitch batted .256 with 10 RBI. The sophomore is coming off of a summer with the Metro South County Braves of the Cal Ripken League where he appeared in 22 games. So far in 2024, Ilitch appeared as a pinch-hitter in two of the three opening weekend games for the Hoyas.

"I'm excited to get back home for summer and play in Michigan," Ilitch said. "(I'm hoping to get) a lot of reps. I know I'm going to see a lot of good arms and it's going to be a lot of great experience and it's also going to be a lot of fun."

Originally from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Ilitch was a multi-sport athlete and has many connections to southern Michigan. As a student at Cranbrook Kingswood and even in his earlier years, Ilitch has been a strong supporter of his community. At just the age of nine, Travis started raising money for the St. Jude Research Hospital and has raised more than $150,000 since he began. Through consistent emails, phone calls, and much more, Ilitch has worked to make a grass-roots effort to build support.

Andrew Jergins was rated as the No. 13 ranked left-handed pitcher in the state of Florida. As a senior at Berkeley Prep, Jergins appeared in 10 games, finishing with a 9-0 record, a 1.81 ERA, and 65 strikeouts. Following his senior season, Jergins played for the New Britain Bees in the Futures League giving up two earned runs across 8.1 innings. Now in his second season with Georgetown, the 6-foot-2 pitchability lefty looks to be a mainstay in the Hoyas bullpen.

"I'm super excited," Jergins said. "Great fans, great atmosphere and I'm super stoked to get out there."

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the Big East and beyond. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 95 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th. Buy Zoo Crew tickets now at https://northwoodsleague.com/kalamazoo-growlers/zoo-crew/.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from February 22, 2024

Kalamazoo Growlers Sign Georgetown Sophomores Travis Ilitch & Andrew Jergins - Kalamazoo Growlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.